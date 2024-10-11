Insider Selling: Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $281,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,283,852.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coastal Financial Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Coastal Financial stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $762.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.24. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $57.01.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Coastal Financial by 642.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 22,360.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the second quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

