Insider Selling: Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Senior Officer Sells 83,800 Shares of Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud sold 83,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.15, for a total transaction of C$2,694,170.00.

Vincent Mifsud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Vincent Mifsud sold 16,200 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.87, for a total value of C$532,494.00.

Enghouse Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE ENGH opened at C$31.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.27. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 52-week low of C$27.00 and a 52-week high of C$38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Enghouse Systems Dividend Announcement

About Enghouse Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

