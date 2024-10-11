Insider Selling: Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM) Director Sells C$21,612.50 in Stock

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Smeenk sold 332,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$21,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93 shares in the company, valued at C$6.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Thomas Smeenk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Thomas Smeenk acquired 2,000 shares of Hemostemix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$80.00.

Shares of Hemostemix stock opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$5.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.15. Hemostemix Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.11.

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

