Insider Selling: NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Insider Sells $892,625.16 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) insider Robert K. Temple sold 68,558 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $892,625.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,983.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NuScale Power Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NuScale Power stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NuScale Power Co. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 4,593.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMR. CLSA began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

