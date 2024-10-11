Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Up 337.5% in September

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 337.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Insight Select Income Fund Stock Up 2.3 %
Insight Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. 130,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,594. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $18.60.
Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund
About Insight Select Income Fund
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
