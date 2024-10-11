Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Up 337.5% in September

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 337.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insight Select Income Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

Insight Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. 130,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,594. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund

About Insight Select Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $935,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,089,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after acquiring an additional 557,304 shares during the period. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

