Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ) Short Interest Up 266.7% in September

Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intelligent Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Intelligent Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Intelligent Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Intelligent Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,754. Intelligent Group has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

About Intelligent Group

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures.

