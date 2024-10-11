Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INTR. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of INTR stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $283.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 496.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 57,870 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,155,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

