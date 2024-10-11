Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Trading Up 1.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.47. Approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.
Inter Pipeline Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inter Pipeline
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.