Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Lowered by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,495,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,169 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $726,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.91. The stock had a trading volume of 42,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.04. The company has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $164.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.