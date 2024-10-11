International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,536 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM opened at $233.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $235.83. The firm has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.41.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

