International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 365.0% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of International General Insurance stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. 44,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,336. International General Insurance has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $898.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.23.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.74%.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International General Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International General Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in International General Insurance by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in International General Insurance by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 114,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

