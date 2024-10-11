Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $7.98 or 0.00013050 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.77 billion and approximately $68.67 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00043209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,246,813 coins and its circulating supply is 472,142,530 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

