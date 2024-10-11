InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s previous close.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.50 and a beta of 1.14. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.50.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

