InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s previous close.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.50 and a beta of 1.14. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.50.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
