Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Given New $1.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of INTZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. 38,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,858. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

