Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,230,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 624% from the previous session’s volume of 860,248 shares.The stock last traded at $20.65 and had previously closed at $20.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,297,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,000.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

