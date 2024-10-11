Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,230,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 624% from the previous session’s volume of 860,248 shares.The stock last traded at $20.65 and had previously closed at $20.64.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
