Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 14538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $784.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 473,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

