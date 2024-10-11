Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 987.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

