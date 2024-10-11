Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $492.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.58. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

