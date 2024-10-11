Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.5% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $493.13. 13,230,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,272,051. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.79. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

