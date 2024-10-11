Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 10053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $590.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUS. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 110,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 32,208 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.