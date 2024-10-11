Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 10053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $590.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
