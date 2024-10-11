Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Davies Financial Advisors Inc.

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. 253,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,795. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $48.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.