iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.66. iQIYI shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 4,964,261 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities raised iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

Get iQIYI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on iQIYI

iQIYI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.07.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). iQIYI had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in iQIYI by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 694,349 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,194,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,669,000 after acquiring an additional 467,032 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in iQIYI by 112.1% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,582,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765,711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 8,351.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 993,355 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter worth about $741,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.