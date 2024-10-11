iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,402 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 170.2% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 42,525 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

