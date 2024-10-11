iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $987,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 170.2% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.48. The stock had a trading volume of 925,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,188. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52.

