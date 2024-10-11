iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

