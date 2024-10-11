iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.