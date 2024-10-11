iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.95, but opened at $34.94. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 1,695,331 shares trading hands.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile
The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides daily inverse (-1x) exposure to the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). IBIT was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Defiance.
