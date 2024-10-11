iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.89 and last traded at $62.88, with a volume of 314549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.31.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

