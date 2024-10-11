iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $578.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $580.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.29. The firm has a market cap of $499.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.