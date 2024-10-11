iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 34.9% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $581.89. 953,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,413. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $582.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.55. The company has a market cap of $502.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.