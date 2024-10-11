iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,000. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,751,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $82.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.26. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

