iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 991.1% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 431,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.46% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTM opened at $22.96 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $23.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

