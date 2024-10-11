iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBGA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.80. 892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,548. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.64. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $27.42.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

