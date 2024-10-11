iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lessened by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after buying an additional 2,179,857 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,308,000 after buying an additional 517,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377,019 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $84.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.