iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.56 and last traded at $120.55, with a volume of 11046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.84.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.