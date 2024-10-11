iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Trimmed by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,979,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after buying an additional 911,104 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

