iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,858,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,785,000 after buying an additional 480,177 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,433,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 425,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after buying an additional 26,550 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 363,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 261,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VLUE opened at $109.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.74. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

