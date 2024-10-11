iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 759,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,443 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 485,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,913,000 after acquiring an additional 206,375 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 294,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 185,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,501,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYF opened at $53.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.