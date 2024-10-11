iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 52003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $713.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Get iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

About iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.