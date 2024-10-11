iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 202,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,836,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $216.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

