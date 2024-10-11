iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

IWO traded up $5.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.42. The stock had a trading volume of 133,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,511. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $291.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

