iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.02 and last traded at $141.02, with a volume of 10768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.50.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

