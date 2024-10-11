iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after buying an additional 1,113,176 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,385,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,795.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 264,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 263,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,658,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $233.50 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.66.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

