iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,047,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,872,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 57,517.3% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 63,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.