iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Increased by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

