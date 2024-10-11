Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,819,000 after acquiring an additional 184,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,299,000 after buying an additional 171,477 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 51.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 503,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,665,000 after acquiring an additional 171,041 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,894,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 113,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance
JKHY stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.82. 109,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,254. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $184.82.
Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jack Henry & Associates
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Stock Average Calculator
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.