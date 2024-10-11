Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,819,000 after acquiring an additional 184,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,299,000 after buying an additional 171,477 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 51.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 503,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,665,000 after acquiring an additional 171,041 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,894,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 113,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.82. 109,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,254. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $184.82.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

