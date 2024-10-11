Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in J. Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

Shares of J opened at $136.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.46. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.71 and a twelve month high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,426,029.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,516 shares of company stock worth $2,152,693. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

