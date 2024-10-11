Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 526500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Jade Road Investments Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 16.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.18. The stock has a market cap of £707,524.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.18.

Jade Road Investments Company Profile

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital companies. The firm is sector agnostic and prefers to invest in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate.

