James D. Dondero Acquires 1,000 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.73 per share, with a total value of 15,730.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately 65,137.93. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NXDT opened at 6.05 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 4.67 and a 12 month high of 9.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of 5.84.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
