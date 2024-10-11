James D. Dondero Acquires 1,000 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.73 per share, with a total value of 15,730.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately 65,137.93. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NXDT opened at 6.05 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 4.67 and a 12 month high of 9.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of 5.84.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 177,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 357,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

