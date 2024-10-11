Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Down 8.2% – Should You Sell?

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.01 ($0.01). 364,019 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 244,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Jangada Mines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.34.

About Jangada Mines

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. Jangada Mines Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

